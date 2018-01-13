WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Trump on Saturday blamed Democrats for blowing up the deal to protect “Dreamers” from deportation.

“The Democrats are all talk and no action. They are doing nothing to fix DACA. Great opportunity missed. Too bad!” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter.

Mr. Trump and congressional negotiators are looking for a permanent fix to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, that granted temporary deportation amnesty to illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

“I don’t believe the Democrats really want to see a deal on DACA. They are all talk and no action. This is the time but, day by day, they are blowing the one great opportunity they have. Too bad!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The president has demanded extra border security, including funding for a wall, as well as an end to family-based chain migration and the visa lottery program.

The deal hit a snag after reports Thursday that Mr. Trump told lawmakers at a meeting on immigration at the that the U.S. didn’t need more immigrants from “sh—hole countries” like Haiti, El Salvador and several African countries.

The report, which Mr. Trump denied, set off an onslaught of accusations that the president was a racist.

Among those present at the meeting were Sen. Dick Durbin, Illinois Democrat, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, who presented a compromise that included using the 50,000 visas from the current lottery to extend protection to illegal immigrants from countries such as Haiti and El Salvador.

Mr. Trump ended temporary protected status for 250,000 Salvadorans this week.