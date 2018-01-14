FORT DRUM, N.Y. (AP) - Ninety-one New York Army National Guard soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division will be deployed to Iraq.

The Army announced this week that members of the Fort Drum-based 10th Mountain Division Headquarters will be deployed this spring to help support Iraqi Security Forces in the fight against the Islamic State group.

National Guard officials in New York say members of their Main Command Post Operational Detachment will be part of that deployment.

Army officials would not say how large the overall deployment will be.