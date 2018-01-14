California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Sunday became the latest Democrat to label President Trump a racist, saying the commander in chief’s display of bigotry makes him dangerous.

Appearing on “Fox News Sunday,” Mr. Becerra, who served more than two decades in Congress, said Mr. Trump has proved again and again that he harbors racial animosity toward minorities.

The latest outcry grew out of the president’s reported comments during a White House meeting last week in which he called Haiti and African nations “sh—hole” countries.

Mr. Trump denied using that exact phrase.

“In every respect, what he is showing is he is a racist,” Mr. Becerra said on Sunday. “Let me put it to you this way: mental instability, mendacity, now bigotry … having the combination, that’s lethal” for the nation.

While numerous sources at last week’s meeting have said the president used the inflammatory term, some officials say they simply don’t remember.

“I don’t recall him saying that exact phrase,” Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen told Fox News.

Mr. Becerra said it’s laughable to think anyone would be unable to remember whether the president used such a loaded term.

“It’s disturbing to see so many people with such short-term memory losses and the inability to recall a conversation that took place just a few days ago,” he said.