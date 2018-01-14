GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Glendale have released the names of a man and woman who died in an apparent murder-suicide.

They say 59-year-old Ricky Bailey reportedly shot his 85-year-old mother-in-law on Friday before turning the gun on himself.

The shootings were reported to police by a woman who says she witnessed the incident and called 911.

Glendale Fire Department paramedics treated Bailey and Pearl Mary Merenyi at the scene before transporting them to a hospital, where they died from their injuries.

Police say both lived at the residence where the incident occurred.

They say the name of the female isn’t being released and the murder-suicide remains under investigation.