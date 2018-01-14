By - Associated Press - Sunday, January 14, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A man is dead after trying to cross the tracks used by Charlotte’s urban light-rail trains.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Sunday that the man walked past bars closing the intersection as a train was approaching. He was hit by a training heading away from the city center and pinned underneath Saturday evening.

Rescue workers managed to get him out, but he died after arriving at a trauma hospital.

Police suspect the man had been drinking alcohol. His name hasn’t been released. No injuries were reported by passengers on the train.

