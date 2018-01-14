PALM BEACH, Fla. | President Trump on Sunday added the Wall Street Journal to his list of “Fake News” offenders, saying the newspaper intentionally misquoted him.

“The Wall Street Journal stated falsely that I said to them “I have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un” (of N. Korea). Obviously I didn’t say that. I said “I’d have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un,” a big difference. Fortunately we now record conversations with reporters,” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter.

He continued, “and they knew exactly what I said and meant. They just wanted a story. FAKE NEWS!”

The report last week set off speculation that Mr. Trump secretly had direct communications with Mr. Kim.

The White House released an audio tape of the interview Saturday, and the Wall Street Journal countered by releasing its recording.

The difference between “I” and “I’d” is slight, but the White House insisted the distinction is important.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders made the audio tape available in a tweet, including a banner headline that screamed: “FAKE NEWS” and “Fake News is at it again.”