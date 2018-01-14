WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — President Trump denied accusations Sunday night that he’s racist and refuted allegations that he called African nations “sh—hole countries” during a meeting with lawmakers.

“I’m not a racist. I’m the least racist person you will ever interview,” Mr. Trump told reporters as he met House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy for dinner at his golf club.

During an immigration discussion at the White House Thursday, Mr. Trump is alleged by Sen. Dick Durbin, Illinois Democrat, to have made the vulgar comment about African nations. The president has said he didn’t use that language, and some other GOP lawmakers who attended the meeting have said they didn’t hear him make such remarks.

The president said he would be discussing a solution for young illegal immigrants with Mr. McCarthy, California Republican.

When asked if he could make a deal, he said, “Honestly, I don’t think the Democrats want to make a deal.”

He said, “there are a lot of sticking points.”

Dave Boyer contributed to this report.