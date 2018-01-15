Federal Communications Committee Chairman Ajit Pai said Monday that the false alert over the weekend concerning a nuclear attack in Hawaii could cause people to ignore future warnings.

“The worst thing going forward would be for these false alerts to undermine public confidence in the wireless emergency alerting system,” Mr. Paj said on Fox News.

On Saturday, an emergency alert went out statewide in Hawaii warning of an incoming ballistic missile. The alert remained posted for over 30 minutes, despite there never being a threat, and it was later confirmed as a human error.

“Part of the issue that we’re looking at is: Are there any steps we need to take, federal and state officials working together, to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again?” Mr. Paj said.

The employee who accidentally sent the alert out to the state’s wireless system was reassigned to another job.