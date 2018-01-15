A British school in operation for more than 100 years has adopted gender-neutral language as a safeguard against “misgendering” pupils.

Altrincham Grammar School For Girls opened its doors in 1910, but classrooms in 2018 will no longer refer to students as girls. Parents were sent a letter regarding new communication rules for “students who are questioning their gender identity or who do not identify as girls.”

“It’s ridiculous,” a local resident told BBC. “We live in an age where we have to respect people’s views and if people have issues around gender and sexuality, we have to understand that. But girls should be referred to as girls.”

“We are working to break ingrained habits in the way we speak to and about students, particularly referring to them collectively as ‘girls,’ ” Principal Stephanie Gill informed parents, the Daily Mail recently reported.

“It’s tough enough trying to figure out what to do to help kids being raised in homes with SJW [Social Justice Warrior] parents who are filling their heads with nonsense, but when the school starts playing along it provides the stamp of societal authority to the concept,” the conservative website Hot Air responded on Monday. “Welcome to the culture wars, England. We wish you the best of luck, but it’s not looking to good for you a the moment.”

The Manchester school has no plans to change its name, the Daily Mail reported.