Chelsea Manning, the former Army analyst convicted of sharing classified information with WikiLeaks, released her first campaign video Sunday in her bid for a Senate seat in Maryland.

“We need to challenge them at every level. We need to fix this. We don’t need them anymore. We can do better. You’re damn right we got this,” Ms. Manning said in the video while holding a red rose.



The video also features footage of the Charlottesville, Virginia, protests and slams both President Trump and Senate Democrats.

She is one of four Democrats to file as incumbent Sen. Ben Cardin hasn’t yet announced whether he’ll seek a third term.

Ms. Manning, previously known as Bradley Manning before coming out as transgender, was convicted in 2013, but was pardoned by former President Barack Obama.