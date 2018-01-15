Sen. Chris Coons said Monday that President Trump’s rhetoric pulls Congress further away from the immediate issues and creates more barriers between parties.

“It’s just getting harder when we have a president who, rather than tamping down our distances and disagreements, fans them and inflames them,” Mr. Coons, Delaware Democrat, said on CNN.

Mr. Coons said Rep. Jerrold Nadler’s idea of censuring the president will go nowhere, however, because Republicans have consistently supported Mr. Trump and still hold a majority in Congress.

“We have a majority House and Senate that has stood by the president. This is not the first time the president has said something that has taken us badly off track, or that speaks to the worst of America’s historic, negative impulses, and it frankly won’t be the last time,” Mr. Coons said.

Mr. Nadler, New York Democrat, and Rep. Cedric Richmond, Louisiana Democrat, plan to introduce formal censure motions this week after Mr. Trump made controversial comments about countries, including Haiti and a few African nations, in a closed-door meeting with lawmakers.

Mr. Nadler introduced censure motions last summer after Mr. Trump failed to condemn white supremacists groups who descended on Charlottesville, Virginia.