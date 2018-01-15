A Metro train carrying 60 passengers derailed Monday morning between the Red Line’s Farragut North and Metro Center stations in Washington, D.C. No injuries or fire were reported, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

Emergency crews worked with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) to free the passengers from the train. Everyone on that derailed train has now been evacuated.

WMATA officials tweeted: “Shuttle buses are running in place of trains, both directions, btwn Dupont Circle & Judiciary Square.”

Metro train derailment Track 1 between Farragut North and Metro Center stations. #DCsBravest are with the train and working with @wmata to assess. No injuries and no fire involved. PIO enroute. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 15, 2018

Red Line Incident: Approx 6:40 a.m., a Red Line train carrying 60 passengers derailed outside Farragut North Station. No injuries reported. Emergency personnel on scene. Shuttle buses are running in place of trains, both directions, btwn Dupont Circle & Judiciary Square. #wmata — Metro (@wmata) January 15, 2018