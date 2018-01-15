PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Trump on Monday slammed Senate Minority Whip Richard J. Durbin for sabotaging the DACA deal and causing a possible government shutdown this week.

“Senator Dicky Durbin totally misrepresented what was said at the DACA meeting. Deals can’t get made when there is no trust! Durbin blew DACA and is hurting our Military,” the president wrote on Twitter.

Mr. Durbin, Illinois Democrat, has been pushing a story that in an Oval Office meeting on immigration last week the president said the U.S. doesn’t need more immigrants from “sh—hole countries” such as Haiti and El Salvador.

The remark spurred accusations that Mr. Trump is a racist and roiled negotiations to fix the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, that grants temporary amnesty to “Dreamers,” illegal immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children.

This issue has become entwined in a spending deal to stop a government shutdown Friday.