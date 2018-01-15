WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Trump was briefed Monday on the mudslide disaster in California that has claimed at least 20 lives in Santa Barbara County, the White House said.

“The President and First Lady extend their deepest sympathies to the families affected, their appreciation for the first responders saving lives, and their prayers for those who remain missing,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

The mudslides began early Tuesday in Santa Barbara County, north of Los Angeles, destroying about 65 homes and damaging hundreds more, according to state officials.

Mr. Trump was briefed while spending the holiday weekend at his Mar-a-Lago Club with daily outings at nearby Trump International Golf Course.