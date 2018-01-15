President Trump commemorated Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday in a video emphasizing the sacrifices made by those in the Civil Rights movement.

“Dr. King’s dream is our dream. It is the American Dream. It’s the promise stitched into the fabric of our nation, etched into the hearts of our people and written into the soul of humankind,” Mr. Trump said in a video posted on the White House Twitter page.

Mr. Trump’s remarks come amid accusations of racism against the president concerning comments he made last week. In a closed-door meeting with lawmakers, Mr. Trump reportedly called Haiti and African nations “s–hole countries” and said he wanted more immigrants from Norway.

Democrats, and some Republicans, have called the remarks inappropriate and racist.