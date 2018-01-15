Rep. Jerrold Nadler said Monday that censuring President Trump is an important step for Congress’ historical record.

“The goal is to put the Congress of the United States on record that we don’t approve of racism,” Mr. Nadler, New York Democrat, said on CNN.

Mr. Nadler plans on introducing censure motions — a largely symbolic move from the Congress that serves as a public reprimand — but he acknowledges it’s unlikely to pass with Republican leadership.

He said he “absolutely” believes Mr. Trump to be a racist after comments from a closed-door meeting with lawmakers leaked. The president said that he wanted to attract more people from Norway and not from “s–hole countries” like Haiti and African nations.

“It’s part of his character,” Mr. Nadler said.

He pointed to Mr. Trump’s failure to condemn white supremacists after the riots in Charlottesville, Viriginia, last summer as another example toward the greater pattern of racist behavior.



Mr. Trump said Sunday that he’s “the least racist person you will ever meet.” He made his remarks to reporters at his golf course in Palm Beach, Florida.