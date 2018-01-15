The brother of a San Diego man who was said to be the first U.S. citizen fighting alongside the Islamic State group was sentenced on terrorism-related charges.

Marchello Dsaun McCain, 35, was sentenced Friday in federal Court in San Diego for illegal possession of firearms and body armor and making false statements to federal agents about international terrorism. He will serve 10 years in prison.

McCain is the brother of Douglas McCain who was killed in 2014 while fighting for ISIS in Syria.

Agents with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force interviewed Marchello McCain on several occasions after his brother’s death, the Department of Justice said. He was arrested on Jan 23, 2015, and charged with federal firearms violations.

In January 2016, Marchello McCain, pleaded guilty to five counts of possession of firearms and ammunition by a felon and one count of possession of a body armor by a violent felon. Eight months later, in September 2016, he pleaded guilty to making false statements to FBI-JTTF agents concerning his assistance to and knowledge of individuals providing money and other support to ISIS.

During those interviews with FBI agents, Marchello McCain denied knowing that his brother planned to fight for ISIS, the Justice Department said. He told the FBI that he thought his brother was going to Turkey to play music and teach English. In his plea agreement, Marcello McCain acknowledged he allowed Douglas McCain to buy airline tickets to Turkey with his wife’s debit account.

As part of the investigation, the United States also unsealed a two-count indictment charging Canadian national and former San Diego resident Abdullahi Ahmed Abdullahi with conspiring with Douglas McCain and others to provide support to terrorists in Syria.

Mr. Abdullah was arrested by Canadian authorities on Sept. 15, 2107, after an extradition request was made by the United States. He is currently detained in Canada without bail, pending an extradition hearing and also faces charges in Canada for the 2014 robbery of an Edmonton jewelry store, the Justice Department said. The robbery was carried out to finance Douglas McCain’s travel to Syria, according to the Justice Department.

“ISIS has brought the war on terror closer to home by directing and inspiring attacks in the U.S. and other countries, thereby putting American lives in danger,” U.S. Attorney Adam Braverman said in a statement. “By lying to federal agents, Marchello McCain delayed, frustrated and thwarted an investigation into a group that supplied U.S. and Canadian fighters to ISIS.”