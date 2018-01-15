Rep. Martha McSally said Monday that Democrats need to negotiate in good faith and stop pushing for a so-called “clean” Dream Act.

“There’s no such thing as doing a clean Dream Act. The Democrats need to get over it. It’s not happening. We in our bill have come up with the president’s priorities, the American people’s priorities, and that should be a starting place for these negotiations,” Ms. McSally, Arizona Republican, said on Fox News.

Ms. McSally and a group of her fellow House members drafted a bill addressing both the Dreamers — children brought to the U.S. illegally — and border security. She said that if Democrats cannot negotiate a bill that includes both these elements then any legislation seems unlikely.

Ms. McSally was in the room for Mr. Trump’s bipartisan meeting with lawmakers last week. Her district includes part of the U.S.-Mexico border. She also announced her plans to run for Sen. Jeff Flake’s seat in the U.S. Senate this year.