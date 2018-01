CNN sparked a backlash on social media Monday when it claimed Martin Luther King Jr. was a “socialist before it was cool.”

In a tweet commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the cable network also said the civil rights pioneer was an “environmental hero.”

- He’s an environmental hero



- He was a socialist before it was cool



- He never let a political disagreement turn nasty



Many Americans have turned MLK into a safe holiday mascot, but some say King still speaks in ways that go beyond civil rights https://t.co/zMBtSBfPImpic.twitter.com/Y8gl4Kx7lP — CNN (@CNN) January 15, 2018

Users on social media mocked CNN for implying that socialism is “cool” and accused the network of lumping modern-day progressive causes in with King’s civil rights advocacy.

news organization wrongly stating MLK was a socialist. millions who died under socialism would prob disagree with @CNN’s statement it’s “cool” https://t.co/mFx1SjB0SS — Elisha (@ElishaKrauss) January 15, 2018

Those in the Gulag thought socialism was quite cool.



What a garbage tweet, @CNN. Stop letting your 22 year-old Marxist-educated college grad run your account. https://t.co/iqQHRvmujU — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) January 15, 2018

And here’s CNN using Martin Luther King Jr for a chance to call socialism cool.



Take a bow, CNN. https://t.co/1la80VynT7 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) January 15, 2018

When, exactly, did socialism become “cool”? https://t.co/XYBQowDmwH — David French (@DavidAFrench) January 15, 2018

is cnn telling me that it is currently Cool to be a socialist? https://t.co/OgoOV6mfHO — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) January 15, 2018

Socialism is never cool. — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 15, 2018