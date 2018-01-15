Former Republican candidate Mitt Romney tweeted Monday that President Trump’s remarks last week were “inconsistent” with American values.

“The poverty of an aspiring immigrant’s nation of origin is as irrelevant as their race. The sentiment attributed to POTUS is inconsistent w/ America’s history and antithetical to American values. May our memory of Dr. King buoy our hope for unity, greatness, & “charity for all.” Mr. Romneytweeted.



Mr. Trump reportedly called Haiti and a few African nations “s—holes” in a closed-door meeting with lawmakers last week. The exact phrasing of the remarks have been disputed by the White House and a few Republican lawmakers in the meeting.

This is not the first time Mr. Romney, who is rumored to be considering a bid for the Utah Senate seat being vacated by seven-term Republican Orrin Hatch, has called out Mr. Trump for his remarks. During the 2016 campaign, Mr. Romney made a speech directly condemning Mr. Trump and calling on Republican primary voters to deny him the required delegates to clinch the nomination.

The two men apparently resolved their feud after the election, and Mr. Romney was even considered for the secretary of state position when Mr. Trump was first elected.