CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Forty-four members of the Wyoming Air National Guard’s 153rd Airlift Wing have returned home from a deployment overseas.

Gov. Matt Mead and Wyoming Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Luke Reiner were among those on hand Saturday in Cheyenne to welcome the service members back.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that the airmen returned to the U.S. after a little more than two months of operations out of Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait.

Wing commander Col. Justin Walrath says their work focused on support operations throughout the Middle Eastern theatre, including Iraq, Afghanistan and the fight against the Islamic State.

