BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota’s first lady is scheduled to attend a White House even featuring prominent women within the Trump administration and state government.

Kathryn Helgaas Burgum will participate in panel discussions on the economy and jobs, national security, education and health care, including the nation’s opioid crisis.

Helgaas Burgum says she has been asked to talk specifically about her expertise and experience related to combating addiction.

Other panelists expected to appear Tuesday are Ivanka Trump, White House councilor Kellyanne Conway, Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, and others.

Gov. Doug Burgum signed an executive order last week establishing a new office aimed at addiction recovery and treatment initiatives.