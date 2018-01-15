ISLAMABAD (AP) - Pakistani officials have briefed a visiting senior U.S. diplomat on recent efforts to combat terrorism, after President Donald Trump suspended security assistance to the longtime ally.

The Foreign Office said the delegation led by Acting Assistant Secretary of State Alice Wells was briefed Monday on “recent counter-terrorism actions taken by Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies that contributed to visible improvement in the security situation of Pakistan.”

The statement said these actions “would also contribute towards peace and stability in the entire region.”

U.S. officials have long accused Pakistan of harboring militant groups that carry out attacks in neighboring Afghanistan, charges denied by Islamabad. Earlier this month, the U.S. said it would suspend military aid until Pakistan takes decisive action against militants. The decision could affect up to $2 billion in aid.