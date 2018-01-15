Sen. Rand Paul said Monday the Democrats’ continued cries of racism regarding the immigration issue do not help lawmakers come closer to a deal.

“We can have disagreements based on policy but once we make an attack on the person, and calling a person racist, it kind of destroys the dialogue,” Mr. Paul, Kentucky Republican, said on Fox News.

Mr. Paul said he was called a racist on social media this week after discussing a medical mission trip in Haiti, which President Trump helped fund. The senator also pushed back on Democrats, saying that accusations of racism against the president also doesn’t help solve any issues.

“I have honest disagreements with the president, but I think calling him names and letting it degenerate to this schoolyard stuff doesn’t do anyone any good,” Mr. Paul said.

Democrats accused Mr. Trump of racist remarks during a closed-door meeting with lawmakers last week. He described Haiti and African nations as “s–holes countries.”