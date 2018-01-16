Most people convicted of international terrorism in U.S. courts since 2001 were foreign born, the Trump administration said in a new report Tuesday that officials said boosts the president’s travel ban.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement also had more than 2,500 encounters with people who appear on the FBI’s terrorist watch list in 2017, the administration said. And since 2001 deportation officers have ousted more than 1,700 foreigners over national security concerns.

“This report reveals an indisputable sobering reality — our immigration system has undermined our national security and public safety,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said.

He said there are “thousands of people” facing terrorism-related investigations right now.

The new report found at least 549 people convicted of international terrorism charges in U.S. federal courts since the 2001 attacks. Of those, 254 weren’t citizens, and another 148 were foreign born but ended up getting U.S. citizenship through the immigration system.

Another 147 were American citizens at birth.

The new numbers come in response to one of Mr. Trump’s first executive orders which, in addition to placing severe restrictions on migrants from terrorism-connected countries, also demanded a study of the nexus between terrorism and immigration.

According to the new report, terrorist activity remains largely an imported problem for the U.S.

The report also comes as President Trump is demanding border security and a cut in the chain of family migration as part of ongoing immigration negotiations in Congress.

Officials said they couldn’t pinpoint exactly how many of the people convicted of terrorism charges came as part of a family chain of migration, but several recent cases — including the attempted New York City subway bombing last month — involved suspects who gained admittance to the U.S. because of chain migration.