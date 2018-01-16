DOVER, Del. (AP) - A bill that would prohibit gun ownership by some mental health patients and criminals has been introduced in Delaware.

A statement issued by Gov. John Carney says he joined state legislators Tuesday in announcing the Beau Biden Gun Violence Prevention Act. Rep. David Bentz introduced the bill, similar to one proposed in 2013 by then-Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden.

Biden, son of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, died in 2015 after battling brain cancer.

The bill would prohibit anyone from gun ownership who has been committed to a hospital for a mental condition, as well as accused criminals found not guilty by reason of insanity, guilty but mentally ill or mentally incompetent to stand trial.

It also proposes a judge could order individuals to relinquish firearms if found dangerous by health professionals.