More wintry weather is on the way Wednesday morning for Maryland, Virginia and The District, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service issued warnings for the area after forecasting a cold front will sweep into the region Tuesday night and stay until at least mid-morning Wednesday.

Cold winds are forecasted to sink temperatures in the greater Washington Area to the low 20s and forecasts predict the District could receive up to 2 inches of snow early Wednesday.

Regions northeast of the District could see up to 4 inches of snowfall starting Tuesday night, with a lighter dusting of 1 to 2 inches expected southwest of the District.

The National Weather Service warned commuters to be careful of slippery conditions Wednesday morning, especially on Interstate 95. Schools.

D.C. schools are not closed Wednesday, but evening activities have been cancelled.

In central and southern Virginia, several counties have cancelled school Wednesday, including Buckingham and Lunenburg counties.

The advisory comes after light snowfall Tuesday morning in parts of Fairfax County, Virginia, and Montgomery County, Maryland.

Forecasters predict the cold front could reach as far as Houston, Texas.

Temperatures in the District, Maryland and Virginia are expected to rise into the 40s by Thursday.