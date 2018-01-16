President Trump said Tuesday he wants immigrants “from everywhere,” amid accusations from Democrats that he is discouraging immigration from countries he deems undesirable.

Asked by a CNN reporter if he favors immigrants from Norway over those from Africa, Mr. Trump responded, “I want them to come in from everywhere.”

The exchange came during an Oval Office meeting with the president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev.

During a White House meeting last week on immigration, Mr. Trump reportedly said he doesn’t want immigrants from “s–hole countries” such as Haiti, El Salvador and certain African nations. Mr. Trump has denied making the comment, which has roiled negotiations over a solution to an amnesty program for young illegal immigrants and budget talks.