President Trump slammed Democrats in a series of tweets Tuesday, saying they’re jeopardizing the military by tying a budget deal to immigration.

“The Democrats want to shut down the Government over Amnesty for all and Border Security. The biggest loser will be our rapidly rebuilding Military, at a time we need it more than ever. We need a merit based system of immigration, and we need it now! No more dangerous Lottery,” Mr. Trumptweeted.

This follows a tweet earlier Tuesday that again pushed for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico to stop drugs from coming into the country.

“We must have Security at our VERY DANGEROUS SOUTHERN BORDER, and we must have a great WALL to help protect us, and to help stop the massive inflow of drugs pouring into our country!” he tweeted.

He added that the Russia investigation is “dead,” but Democrats keep pushing the issue.

“Do you notice the Fake News Mainstream Media never likes covering the great and record setting economic news, but rather talks about anything negative or that can be turned into the negative. The Russian Collusion Hoax is dead, except as it pertains to the Dems. Public gets it!” he tweeted.

The tweets come on the heels of a bipartisan meeting at the White House last week that has gained Mr. Trump negative media attention for reportedly a comment calling Haiti and a few African nations “s–hole countries” that leaked out of the closed-door meeting

