MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) - A former Mount Vernon firefighter has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography and will be sentenced in February.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports that 41-yaer-old Beau James France was arrested June 27 after an investigation by U.S. Department of Homeland Security tracked explicit videos to his computer.

He pleaded guilty Jan. 5.

France was initially charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, but three charges were dropped as part of a plea deal.

According to court documents, the prosecution will recommend a sentence of two years, two months at France’s sentencing hearing Feb. 9.

___

Information from: Skagit Valley Herald, http://www.skagitvalleyherald.com