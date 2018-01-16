Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Dreamers who are compliant with the policy as it currently stands will not be a priority if Congress fails to act, CBS News reported Tuesday.

“If you are a DACA that’s compliant with your registration, meaning you haven’t committed a crime and you in fact are registered, you’re not a priority of enforcement for ICE should the program end,” Ms. Nielsen told CBS News.

The Homeland Security secretary is set to testify on Capitol Hill Tuesday, but said she won’t have any issue repeating what she’s previously said about the White House meeting last week where President Trump reportedly made vulgar comments.

“I have no problem repeating what I’ve said. That’s just not a word I remember being used,” Ms. Nielsen said.

“There were a lot of conversations happening at the same time. It’s not a particular phrase that I heard,” she added.

When asked about the president’s reported preference for immigrants from Norway verse those from countries such as Haiti, she said Mr. Trump was referring to information he had heard from the prime minister of Norway who visited the White House earlier that day.

“He was just using that as an example of a place that accepts immigrants in part based on merit,” Ms. Nielsen said.