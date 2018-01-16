Sen. Lindsey Graham pointed to the White House staff Tuesday for the continued problematic debate surrounding immigration.

“I think the president that we saw Tuesday, that Donald Trump exists, and somehow by 12 p.m. on Thursday something happened,” Mr. Graham, South Carolina Republican, said to reporters on Capitol Hill.

The senator was in the meeting last week where Mr. Trump made controversial remarks, using “s—hole” to describe particular countries. Several lawmakers from both parties were in the meeting at the White House to discuss immigration.

Democrats have lambasted the comment and some have even called the president a racist.

“I don’t think he was well served by his staff, but he’s responsible for the way he conducts himself and so am I, but I do believe the staff pretty much missed the mark here,” Mr. Graham said.

He also named White House Chief of Staff John Kelly as “part of the staff” he was referencing. Mr. Kelly has largely been praised for his work by lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle.