SEATTLE (AP) - Sound Transit’s north line Sounder train service between Seattle and Everett has been suspended after a man was struck and killed on the tracks.

KOMO-TV reports that the northbound train fatally struck a 60-year-old man at around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Police have responded to the scene of the accident. There was no immediate word on the cause of the accident.

Train riders from Seattle were advised to take buses instead.

Trains that departed Everett will travel to Edmonds, where riders can use bus service.

___

Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/