SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Utah Republican Rep. Mia Love met with President Donald Trump on Tuesday to discuss immigration but did not discuss vulgar remarks the president is reported to have made about Haiti and Africa.

Love, the first black female Republican in Congress and the daughter of Haitian immigrants, criticized the remarks last week, calling them “unkind, divisive, and elitist.”

Love’s spokesman Richard Piatt said the remarks weren’t brought up during the 30-minute meeting Tuesday because the congresswoman “chose to focus on moving the issue at hand forward.”

She says in a statement that she and the president discussed the importance of quickly finding a solution to protect from deportation young people brought to the U.S. as children and living here illegally.