SEATTLE (AP) - A longtime activist for illegal immigrants in the Northwest says she herself is now facing deportation.

Maru Mora-Villalpando, a native of Mexico City who has been in the U.S. for more than 25 years, said Tuesday that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has given her a notice to appear before an immigration judge.

She says she believes ICE is targeting her because of her activism. She leads an organization called Northwest Detention Center Resistance, which was created in 2014 when detainees at the privately run immigration detention facility in Tacoma began a series of hunger strikes to protest their treatment. She has also spoken publicly about being the undocumented mother of an American citizen.

Mora-Villalpando and her supporters are vowing to fight efforts to deport her.

ICE did not immediately return an email seeking comment Tuesday.