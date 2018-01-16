LAS VEGAS (AP) - Air Force officials will hold public hearings on plans to expand the Nevada Test and Training Range at Nevada’s Nellis Air Force Base.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the United States Air Force Warfare Center now is accepting public comment on an environmental impact statement for the proposed expansion to the secure bombing range about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Las Vegas.

The expansion would cut off most of the unpaved Alamo Road, the main route through the northern part of the Desert National Wildlife Refuge if approved by Congress.

Each hearing, with the first starting Wednesday at Caliente Elementary School, will start with an open house from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m., followed by a 45-minute presentation by the Air Force and two hours for public comment.

