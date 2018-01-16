Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon has been subpoenaed in the special counsel’s investigation into collusion claims between the Trump campaign and Russia, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

This is the first subpoena issued in Robert Mueller’s investigation for someone in Mr. Trump’s group of close aides, but subpoenas have been issued before. It is unclear why Mr. Bannon was treated differently and requested to appear before a grand jury, according to the report.

Mr. Bannon testified Tuesday before the House Intelligence Committee along with White House Communications Director Hope Hicks. Former Trump campaign manager Cory Lewandowski is also expected to appear before the committee this week.