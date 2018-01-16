Steve Bannon has been subpoenaed in the special counsel’s investigation into collusion claims between the Trump campaign and Russia, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

The news broke on the same morning that the embattled former White House Chief strategist appeared on Capitol Hill to testify before the House Intelligence Committee as part of its probe into Russian election meddling.

Mr. Bannon’s is the first subpoena issued in Robert Mueller’s investigation for someone in Mr. Trump’s group of close aides, but subpoenas have been issued before. It is unclear why Mr. Bannon was treated differently and requested to appear before a grand jury, according to the report.

In August, Mr. Bannon left the White House after a turbulent tenure helping Mr. Trump channel his populist agenda.

Last week, the publication of Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” caused a major public spat between Mr. Bannon and the Trump White House.

In the book, Mr. Bannon accuses Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort of “treasonous” and “unpatriotic” behavior for meeting with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign who offered political “dirt” on Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

President Trump responded to the charges by dismissing Mr. Bannon as “Sloppy Steve” and saying the former adviser had “lost his mind.”

Mr. Bannon apologized a few days later, but ended last week being stripped of his job leading the pro-Trump online news site Breitbart News.

On Monday, speculation swirled across Capitol Hill that the nasty public spat between the two had the White House concerned about what Mr. Bannon could tell the House Intelligence Committee.

Mr. Bannon has largely avoided the spotlight of the multiple congressional and federal Russian meddling investigations — which have instead focused on other high-profile witnesses. However, he played a critical role in the final months of Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaign and also the presidential transition to the White House, periods which the congressional Russia probes are scrubbing for possible evidence of connections between Mr. Trump’s operations and Russia.

Tuesday’s news of the subpoena sent shockwaves through Washington, as the congressional gossip mill shifted into overdrive with debate over possible connections between Mr. Bannon and onetime campaign aide George Papadopoulos, who was secretly arrested by Mr. Mueller’s probe in July.

In October, Mr. Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to one count of lying to the FBI, revealing at the time that he had already been cooperating with Mr. Mueller’s probe since the arrest in July.

His status as a “cooperating witness” in the Mueller probe had many wondering if that meant the 30-year-old energy consultant wore a wire to record private conversations after his arrest.

While the White House dismissed him as a low-level volunteer, last month Mr. Papadopoulos’ finance, Simona Mangiante, told ABC News that he played an integral role in the 2016 campaign and was “constantly in touch” with high-level officials in the Trump campaign, including Mr. Bannon. House investigators were said to be eager to learn of the extent of Mr. Bannon’s relationship with Mr. Papadopoulos.

Tuesday’s report of the Mueller subpoena adds a new wrinkle to the debate, a congressional source told The Washington Times.

Last weekend, committee Republicans privately vented anger that the voluntary testimony of Mr. Bannon represented little more than “scalp-hunting” by the House intelligence panel’s top Democrat, Rep. Adam Schiff.

Mr. Bannon “will be testifying because the Democrats want to use him for their messaging purposes,” a GOP congressional source told The Washington Times.

Efforts by California’s Mr. Schiff and other House Democrats to investigate relationships between Mr. Papadopoulos and Trump campaign staff, the source added, were intended to confuse the timeline of what initially spurred the FBI to look into possible Trump-Russia collusion during the 2016 campaign — and minimize the role played by the notorious Democratic-funded anti-Trump dossier compiled by a former British spy.

Some argue Mr. Papadopoulos helped ignite concerns of Russian collusion by confiding to an Australian diplomat in May 2016 that he had learned that Moscow had obtained embarrassing material on Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. A few months later, in July 2016, Australian intelligence passed the Papadopoulos tip to the U.S. government after leaked Democratic emails began appearing online.