MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Latest on campaign finance reports in race for governor (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

Gov. Scott Walker’s re-election campaign says he has more than $4.2 million cash on hand heading into the re-election year, nearly four times as large as the entire Democratic field of candidates.

Combined with Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and the state Republican Party, the cash on hand available to help re-elect Walker comes close to $7 million. Walker’s campaign did not immediately release how much he had raised during 2017.

His cash on hand this year is slightly less than the $4.6 million he had on hand headed into his last re-election in 2014.

In addition to Walker’s $4.2 million, Kleefisch had $1.4 million and the Wisconsin Republican Party’s state account had $1.2 million.

11:50 a.m.

Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik is defending self-financing his run for governor after previously saying he wouldn’t do that.

Gronik said Tuesday that to launch a serious campaign from scratch “would take our family’s investment.” Gronik reported spending $450,000 of his own money on the race so far, more than any other candidate.

Gronik says, “I’m demonstrating my commitment to ousting Scott Walker by putting skin in the game.”

Gronik’s personal money put him at the top of Democratic fundraisers last year with $554,000. But he only had $97,800 cash on hand, putting him behind five others.

Former Democratic Party chairman Matt Flynn has the most cash on hand with nearly $305,000.

Walker has not yet reported his numbers.

11:35 a.m.

State Superintendent Tony Evers has raised just over $312,000 in the race for governor, putting him in the top tier of fundraising among Democratic candidates.

Evers reported Tuesday that he had about $115,000 cash on hand as of January.

Three other Democrats reported raising more than Evers, aided by their own personal wealth.

Former Democratic Party chairman Matt Flynn brought in $350,000, but he loaned his campaign $40,000. Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik raised $554,000, but $450,000 came out of his own pocket. Andy state Rep. Dana Wachs raised $514,000, with $235,000 coming from his own personal wealth.

Evers has not spent any of his own money on the campaign so far.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face Gov. Scott Walker in November.

10:50 a.m.

Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik is self-financing his run for governor after saying he wouldn't do that.

Gronik reported Tuesday that he had given his campaign $450,000 in money that could not be repaid like a loan. Gronik said in July when he launched his campaign that self-funding “is wrong.” He told The Associated Press then that “it makes you your own special interest and that’s not where I’m coming from.”

Republicans, including Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign adviser, were quick to recirculate that quote Tuesday.

Gronik’s campaign spokesman Brandon Weathersby did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gronik is one of nine top tier Democrats seeking to challenge Walker in November.

9 a.m.

Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik has spent $450,000 of his own money in the Democratic race for governor.

Gronik's campaign says it will report Tuesday that he's raised $554,000 for the race so far, with all but $104,000 coming from Gronik himself.

He's one of several Democrats who are taking money out of their own pockets to finance their campaigns in the crowded primary. State Rep. Dana Wachs put in $235,000, former state party chairman Matt Flynn put in $40,000 and political activist Mike McCabe and his wife spent $25,000.

They are among the Democrats who have filed so far, with others due later today. Republican Gov. Scott Walker has not yet submitted his report for the year either.

8:46 a.m.

Democratic candidates for governor are submitting their first fundraising reports, an early indication of support for the crowded field looking to take on Gov. Scott Walker.

State Rep. Dana Wachs raised more than $540,000, but that was fueled by $235,000 of Wachs’ own money.

Former Democratic Party chairman Matt Flynn brought in $350,000, which includes $40,000 of his own money.

State firefighter union leader Mahlon Mitchell raised nearly $310,000 over seven weeks.

Former state Rep. Kelda Roys raised $163,000 in just 18 days.

And political activist Mike McCabe says he raised $104,000 through the end of the year. He’s refusing to accept any donations more than $200.

Walker has not yet filed his report, which covers fundraising and spending for 2017.