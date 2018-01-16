Sen. Thom Tillis said Tuesday that Congress is actually closer to a deal on immigration that would please both President Trump and the Democrats.

“We just got to back up a little bit and say we’re not that far away on border security, we’re not that far away on the diversity lottery, we’re not that far away from a reasonable, sustainable, DACA provision and program for this population that’s worried sick about what happens on March 5,” the North Carolina Republican said on Fox News.

He said that after the meeting with lawmakers last week Mr. Trump may not have received the best advice from his staff when he tweeted that it’s unlikely a deal would come together.

The senator said that despite the recent controversy about what words were actually said in the meeting, the deal proposed by the bipartisan group of lawmakers is a good foundation for continued talks.

Mr. Tillis said senators also need to stop “grandstanding” on the issue and work with the White House to get both sides to come to a resolution soon.