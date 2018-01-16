An estimated 3.2 million Americans became uninsured during President Trump’s first year, Gallup said Tuesday in a survey that says rising premiums, declining competition in Obamacare markets and confusion over the GOP’s repeal plans drove the losses.

The polling company said the uninsured rate stood at 12.2 percent at the end of last year, an increase of 1.3 percentage points since the close of 2016.

It’s the largest single-year increase that Gallup has measured since it started keeping track a decade ago.

Every demographic group saw an increase in uninsured persons last year— except those over age 65, who qualify for Medicare.

Blacks, Hispanics and households earning $36,000 or less saw their uninsured rates spike the most, Gallup said.

Pollsters blamed a series of factors for the increase. Obamacare continues to fall short of enrollment targets, prompting many insurers to drop out of the program because they’re losing money on a market that has too many pricey, sicker customers.

Gallup said rising prices and the lack of competition might have scared off customers, especially ones who don’t qualify for taxpayer-funded subsidies on the program’s web exchanges.

“Further, media coverage of the policies to repeal and replace the healthcare law may have caused some consumers to question whether the government would enforce the penalty for not having insurance,” it said.

Republicans ultimately did repeal the “individual mandate” requiring people to get covered or pay an IRS penalty as part of its tax overhaul at the end of the year.

The uninsured rate is still far below the peak of 18 percent that Gallup measured in the third quarter of 2013, or right before Obamacare’s exchanges launched and dozens of states vastly expanded their Medicaid rolls under the law.

Yet Gallup said it expects the uninsured problem to worsen in the coming years.

Repeal of the individual mandate takes effect in 2019, meaning customers might not bother to sign up or retain coverage. Or they might balk at premium hikes that will flow from the policy decision, as insurers brace for an even sicker customer base.

“Young adults will be most likely to go without health coverage, meaning that they will no longer help offset the costs of older, less healthy adults — which will drive up premiums even more,” Gallup said.

Some analysts said the results should be taken with a grain of salt. For instance, the polling company said its margin of error was a full percentage point.

“It’s quite likely that actions by the Trump administration and Congress are increasing the number of people who are uninsured. But, I’d be cautious in interpreting Gallup’s latest survey results,” Larry Levitt, senior vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation, said on Twitter.

He pointed to government data that showed the ranks of uninsured rising at a slower pace, with 200,000 reporting a loss of coverage during the first half of 2017.