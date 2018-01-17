MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The ACLU of Wisconsin and good government groups are defending embattled administrators of the state agencies that run elections and oversee ethics and lobbying laws.

The ACLU joined with the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, Common Cause in Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign on Wednesday. They are calling for Republicans to back off their demands that leaders of the ethics and elections commissions resign.

Ethics administrator Brian Bell and Elections administration Michael Haas have refused to step down. Both commissions have voted to support them and asked the Senate to hold a public hearing on their confirmation.

Instead, Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he intends to vote Tuesday to reject their confirmations.

Leaders of the groups Wednesday say Bell and Haas have performed admirably and should be confirmed.