Sen. Bernie Sanders said Wednesday that Republicans need to offer a budget that addresses all issues and doesn’t just focus military spending.

“What Republicans must understand is they have got to start negotiating in a bipartisan manner. They cannot have it all if they want 60 votes,” Mr. Sanders, Vermont independent, said on MSNBC.

“And that means also not only protecting the Dreamers it means parity between defense and non-defense spending,” he said.

Republicans in Congress want to address the so-called Dreamers — those brought to the U.S. illegally as children — in a separate bill from the upcoming spending measure. Democrats want to tie the issues together to force a vote on the issue. The deadline for a spending bill is Friday putting Congress in a tough position to try and come to a resolution.