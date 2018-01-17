The Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson’s alma matter has changed the failing grade he received in high school music class on a composition that became “Surfin’,” his group’s first single.

Mr. Wilson, 75, returned to his alma matter over the weekend and was given a new grade for an assignment he handed in during his senior year at Hawthorne High School in Hawthorne, California, his official Twitter account announced Monday.

Vanessa Landesfeind, Hawthorne’s current principal, changed the grade on the assignment from an “F” to an “A” on Sunday, Mr. Wilson’s account tweeted.

Mr. Wilson submitted the song to music teacher Fred Morgan during the 1959-1960 school year, according to a copy of the official grade change form tweeted Monday.

“Brian wrote a composition for me and it turned out to be ‘Surfin.’ That composition got an F, but it made a million dollars,” the teacher said, according to Mr. Wilson’s Twitter account.

“Surfin’” ultimately served as The Beach Boys’ first single, and the group sold more than 40,000 copies of the record within weeks of it being released in late 1961.

The tune subsequently appeared on the group’s debut album, 1962’s “Surfin’ Safari,” and helped established the band’s presence in southern California and beyond before they later made it big with hits including “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” “Surfer Girl,”“Little Deuce Coupe,” “I Get Around,” “Help Me, Ronda,” “Good Vibrations” and “God Only Knows,” among others.

Other co-founding members of The Beach Boys attended Hawthorne High, including Mr. Wilson’s two younger brothers, Carl and Dennis, as well as Al Jardine, who played bass on “Surfin’” and performed with the band during the next several decades.

According to its Twitter account, Hawthorne wanted to make amends with Mr. Wilson after learning about his failing grade last year from a fan account, @beachboyslegacy.