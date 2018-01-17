President Trump will become the first sitting president to address the March for Life in Washington in a live address Friday, the White House said.

Mr. Trump will speak to the marchers via video link from the White House Rose Garden.

“We are most grateful to announce that President Donald Trump will address the 45th annual March for Life. Since his first day in office, President Trump has remained steadfast on his campaign promises to the pro-life cause and has actively worked to protect the unborn,” said Jeanne Mancini, President of March for Life.