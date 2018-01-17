WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — A former volleyball coach for two Pennsylvania high schools has been sentenced to three to 23 months in county jail for sexting female students.

Twenty-seven-year-old Nicholas Diaco was sentenced Tuesday in Luzerne County Court on earlier guilty pleas to charges of corruption of minors and indecent assault.

Diaco had been head coach of the Wyoming Area Secondary Center girls volleyball team and the boys volleyball head coach at Dallas High School.

Authorities said the Wyoming principal alerted Exeter police in 2016 about lengthy sexually explicit text messages that Diaco sent to a 16-year-old girl he coached. She said Diaco was also texting a 15-year-old girl.

Diaco resigned after his arrest. He apologized in court, saying he “never, never would have followed through” with engaging in sex acts with the teens.