More than a dozen Florida sheriffs announced a deal Wednesday that will allow them to hold illegal immigrants wanted by the federal government for deportation, in what’s likely to be a key test case for cities and countries eager to cooperate but worried about legal problems associated with helping the Trump administration.

Known as the Basic Ordering Agreement, the deal struck between 17 Florida sheriffs and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement would allow local authorities to hold illegal immigrants even beyond the time they normally would have to be released based on state or local cases.

ICE would like localities to hold illegal immigrants for up to 48 hours beyond their normal release time, giving deportation officers a chance to come collect them. But some judges have ruled that holding people beyond their regular release times violates their constitutional rights.

The new agreement’s backers said it solves that problem, using the same model that localities follow when they hold people for the U.S. Marshals Service.

“Today’s announcement is about public safety – period,” said Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri. “For years, Sheriffs have had to choose between releasing criminal illegal aliens from their jails back into the community, or exposing themselves to potential civil liability. Both choices are unacceptable.”

He credited acting ICE Director Thomas Homan with helping strike the deal.

“This process will result in fewer criminal aliens released to the street. It’s as simple as that,” Mr. Homan said.

ICE said the Florida agreement is a test, but it hopes to strike similar deals with other jurisdictions across the country over the next year.

Under the new agreement, the sheriffs’ departments are deemed to be service providers for the federal government. ICE agrees to pay the sheriffs for holding someone for up to 48 hours, helping cement the federal involvement and answer judges’ concerns.