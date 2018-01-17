Washington’s leading oil-and-gas lobbyist will step down this summer, creating a key opening at a time when the industry is poised for even greater expansion due to President Trump’s fossil fuel-friendly policies.

In a statement Wednesday, Jack Gerard, president and CEO of the politically powerful American Petroleum Institute, said he’ll leave his post in August. He’s been with API, the oil industry’s most prominent trade organization, for a decade.

“We have accomplished what few would have imagined: important public policy victories at all levels of government, and a revitalized association that has expanded globally and added significant strength to its advocacy capabilities,” he said in a statement. “I have served for 10 years at API, which is the longest tenure of my career. I’m ready for my next challenge and want to ensure that API will have time for an orderly transition to plan for its next decade.”

As head of API, Mr. Gerard has been at the forefront of a massive expansion in domestic oil and natural gas drilling over the past decade. During his tenure, the U.S. has become a global leader in oil and gas development, reversing America’s longstanding status as an importer of energy.

Mr. Gerard also spent the vast majority of his tenure battling the Obama administration over bans on offshore drilling, regulations aimed at limiting fracking, a lack of drilling on federal lands, and a host of other issues. API also has had its share of battles with the ethanol industry, and often has been of the loudest voices in arguing against expansions of the federal Renewable Fuel Standard, which requires increasing amounts of ethanol be blended with gasoline each year.

API has not named Mr. Gerard’s successor, but officials said the search will begin immediately.

“We will miss Jack tremendously because of his significant accomplishments over the years. Our focus will now be on the search for a successor who will build on Jack’s achievements,” said Darren Woods, the CEO of ExxonMobil who also serves as API chairman.