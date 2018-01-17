Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn called on lawmakers to go “back to the drawing board” on immigration Wednesday ahead of the bipartisan “gang of six” plan being unveiled.

“The ‘Gang of Six’ deal to fix DACA will not get a vote in the House or the Senate because POTUS will not sign it. Let’s go back to the drawing board and get this done: Border Security, end Diversity Visa Lottery, limit chain migration, and fix DACA,” Mr. Cornyn, Texas Republican, wrote in a tweet, referring to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The bipartisan deal has been panned by other Republicans, like Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, as well as President Trump. But those who worked on it, such as Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, say it includes everything that was discussed in the meeting last week at the White House.

The exact details of the plan have been kept under wraps until Wednesday to try and streamline a deal without a public debate.