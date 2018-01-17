JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri House lawmakers have approved a ban on most lobbyist gifts to themselves and other public officials.

The House voted 134-12 to pass the bill Wednesday. It now heads to the Senate, where it’s languished in past years.

If made law, the bill would still allow some lobbyist giving. Lobbyists could host catered events with free food if all lawmakers and statewide elected officials are invited. Awards could still be accepted, and flowers sent for funerals, celebrations or other events would also be allowed.

Although it passed the House easily, some lawmakers voiced concerns that the bill would lead to less transparency about lobbyist giving.

Republican Rep. Rick Brattin voted against the bill. He told colleagues on the House floor that the bill will drive lobbyist giving underground.